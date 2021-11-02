#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 3,726 new cases confirmed as Ireland records highest daily figure since January

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the figure in the Dáil this evening.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 5:34 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,726 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The figure includes a build-up in cases from over the weekend, but it is the highest daily figure since 14 January.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also confirmed the figure in the Dáil this evening.

The 14-day incidence of the virus stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week. As of 8am today, 493 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

Speaking today, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Covid-19 is circulating widely in our community, but we have the tools to limit its spread.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.

“We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions – washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease.

“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”

Yesterday, there were 2,855 new cases of Covid-19, 515 people with the virus in hospital and 91 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said last Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.

With reporting by Jane Moore

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

