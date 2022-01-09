Covid-19: 21,384 new confirmed cases, 984 in hospital and 83 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 21,384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
As of 8am this morning, 984 people were in hospital with the virus, 83 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 26,122 cases of Covid-19 reported, with 917 people in hospital and 83 in ICU.
