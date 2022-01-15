Covid-19: 14,555 new cases, 940 in hospital and 89 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 14,555 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 940 people were in hospital with the virus, 89 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 17,065 cases of Covid-19 reported, with 1,011 people in hospital and 92 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 83 deaths notified in the week previous, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,035.

The latest figures come in the wake of warnings from NPHET that the PCR testing system has been overwhelmed by the volume of the disease in the country, and that the true volume of cases is much higher.

Changes to guidelines around who should seek a PCR test were announced two weeks ago in a bid to ease the pressure on the system, including advice for symptomatic people in younger age groups to instead take regular antigen tests and only seek a PCR test if they receive a positive antigen result first.

As a result of the guidance changes and the ongoing strain on the PCR system, the daily case number figures released each evening underestimate of the level of Covid-19 in Ireland compared to earlier periods in the pandemic when the daily figures were much lower.