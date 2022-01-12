#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Covid-19: 20,909 cases, 1,055 in hospital, 83 deaths notified in past week

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 32,495 Views 57 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5652384
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

Updated 41 minutes ago

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 20,909 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 1,055 people were in hospital with the virus, 92 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 83 deaths notified in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,035. Last week, there were 40 deaths notified.

Yesterday, there were 19,290 cases of Covid-19 reported, with 1,062 people in hospital and 92 in ICU.

On Wednesday last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 40 deaths notified in the week previous, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,952. Deaths are announced on Wednesday every week. 

The latest figures come in the wake of warnings from NPHET that the PCR testing system has been overwhelmed by the volume of the disease in the country, and that the true volume of cases is much higher.

Changes to guidelines around who should seek a PCR test were announced two weeks ago in a bid to ease the pressure on the system, including advice for symptomatic people in younger age groups to instead take regular antigen tests and only seek a PCR test if they receive a positive antigen result first.

As a result of the guidance changes and the ongoing strain on the PCR system, the daily case number figures released each evening underestimate of the level of Covid-19 in Ireland compared to earlier periods in the pandemic when the daily figures were much lower.

It was confirmed today that close contacts who have received a booster jab and have no symptoms will be advised that they do not have to restrict their movements.

Government has also agreed to accept public health advice received yesterday that people who test positive on an antigen test won’t need a confirmatory PCR test. It is instead planned that they will be able to log their test result online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

All close contacts are nonetheless advised to take an antigen test before entering crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and are also asked to wear an appropriate face mask in those spaces. 

All close contacts are also asked to “limit contact” with people outside their household and to “avoid contact” with anyone who may be at higher risk from Covid-19.

With reporting by Christina Finn and Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie