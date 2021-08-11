Coronavirus: 1,819 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,819 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

206 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 36 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Yesterday, there were 1,508 cases recorded, 206 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and 33 in ICU.

As of last Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn noted that from tomorrow, registration for the Covid-19 vaccine programme opens up for young people aged between 12 and 15.

“With over 6 million vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic.

If you are pregnant and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy.

“Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information,” he said.

The president of the Irish Medical Organisation has said the health service is facing a “challenging winter ahead”.

Dr Ina Kelly asid that increasing transmission of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases coupled with staff shortages will make for a difficult winter.

“We were spared of an influenza outbreak last winter because the closure of society in a lot of ways protected us from Covid but also from influenza. This winter, we’re not going to have that protection, so we’re going to potentially have many respiratory viruses and it will be harder to diagnose whether it’s Covid-19 or what else it is,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of Monday, over 6 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland – 3.4 million first doses and 2.7 million second doses.