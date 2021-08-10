Coronavirus: 1,508 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said that 206 patients are in hospital with Covid-19 and a total of 33 people are in intensive care units with the illness.

Yesterday, 1,522 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 217 patients with the illness in hospital, 31 of whom were in ICU.

As of last Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.