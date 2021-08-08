Coronavirus: 1,837 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,837 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health said that 208 patients are in hospital with Covid-19 and a total of 31 Covid patients are in intensive care units.
Yesterday, 1,828 cases of Covid-19 were reported with 198 patients in hospital and 33 in ICU.
As of last Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland. Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.
More than 89% of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 77% are fully vaccinated, the CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said today.
“We’re getting there,” Reid said.
COMMENTS (39)