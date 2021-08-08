5,000 people attend walk-in Covid vaccine centres so far this weekend

People queueing for the walk-in Covid vaccine centre at Croke Park on Friday.

People queueing for the walk-in Covid vaccine centre at Croke Park on Friday.

WALK-IN COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been in operation at a number of locations across the country again in recent days, with 5,000 people receiving a jab so far this weekend.

The CEO of the HSE Paul Reid also said more than 89% of adults are now partially vaccinated against Covid-19 with 77% of people fully vaccinated.

“We’re getting there,” he said on Twitter.

Walk-in clinics for dose one jabs are all offering the Pfizer vaccine. Here is the full list of centres that have been open over the past couple of days, including times for clinics open today.

The no-appointment-needed vaccination clinics were open for the first time last weekend when over 30,000 people received a jab. Reid said the health service was “blown away” by last weekend’s attendance at the centres.

More than half of those who attended last weekend had not already registered on the HSE’s online portal and 65% were below the age of 20.

Anyone aged 16 or older can get their first dose at a walk-in clinic. You don’t need an appointment to attend during certain times at specific locations.

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – it does not have to be near your home. You will then get a second dose appointment at a vaccination centre near your home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People do not need to register beforehand, but if you have already registered via the HSE portal and have a future date for a jab it may speed the process up.

People attending clinics will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

mobile phone number

email address

photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.