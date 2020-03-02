This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Covid-19 Explained: TCD's lead virus expert on match bans, self-isolation, and hand washing

Are you washing your hands for 20 seconds?

By Nicky Ryan Monday 2 Mar 2020, 6:00 PM
THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK has led to a myriad of new terms and phrases appearing in the media.

It can be hard to keep track of them, as well as to get a grasp on what exactly the virus is and how it spreads.

We’re sitting down with experts to ask them key questions.

Dr Kim Roberts is leader of the Virology research group in Trinity College Dublin. She joined us for a wide-ranging episode of The Explainer last week (find it here or wherever you get your podcasts), but stuck around to answer more of your questions.

Watch the video above for our full report, and check here for the HSE’s latest advice.

Have a question? Email answers@thejournal.ie

Contains reporting by Aoife Barry

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

