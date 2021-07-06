#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 397 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials are seeing a “small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days”.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 24,290 Views 57 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5487228
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 397 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 54 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 16 in ICU. 

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that Ireland is seeing a “small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days, coming 10-14 days after the five day moving average of daily case numbers began to increase”.

“This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead,” Dr Holohan said.

“Full vaccination is needed to protect against Covid-19, including the Delta variant,” he said.

“To protect yourselves and your loved ones, it is extremely important to take up the opportunity of being vaccinated and come forward for your second dose as soon as it is offered to you. The second vaccination is very effective at preventing both disease and hospitalisation.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, there were 365 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, 51 people in hospital, and 14 in ICU.

People who have been fully vaccinated against the virus should receive an EU Digital Covid-19 certificate in the next two weeks, which allows passengers to arrive into Ireland from other EU countries without having to quarantine.

Speaking earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said England’s decision to lift most Covid-19 restrictions is “too risky” and and that “spillover effects” will be a concern for Ireland and other countries.

However, he said that we “need to avoid getting back into a spiral of fear here” and that “the Delta wave is happening but it’s going to be different to other waves and that’s because of the vaccination programme”. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie