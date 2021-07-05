Coronavirus: 365 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 365 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 51 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 14 people in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that “in excess of 70% of all cases are now accounted for by the Delta variant”.

“While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine and should feel comfortable meeting with other fully vaccinated people in all settings,” Dr Holohan said.

“Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine – we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage you contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered to you.”

Yesterday, 562 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. There were 48 people in hospital, with 14 of them in ICU.