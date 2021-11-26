Coronavirus: 4,620 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,620 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 572 hospital patients have Covid-19, including 118 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 4,764 new cases were confirmed while 598 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 126 were in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 43 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,652.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis.

Two groups representing doctors said in a statement this evening that GPs are facing an “enormous demand” for PCR tests from people with symptoms, and urged people to follow the public-health measures.

While the PCR testing system is under “unprecedented strain currently”, the groups said, across all test centres, an average of 97% of people referred for testing by GPs and the contact tracing service receive their test on the same day or the next day.

They said “it is critical” that anyone with symptoms self-isolates and waits for a PCR test.

Following a meeting between the ICGP and the IMO, they urged people to do the following:

If you have symptoms, don’t presume it is your “usual winter cold”

Self-isolate and either contact your GP to book a test, or book one online.

Dr Nuala O’Connor of the ICGP said: “As GPs we cannot diagnose Covid without a PCR test, and it is really important that everyone with any symptoms, even mild ones, self-isolate and await the results of a PCR test.

“Antigen tests have their place but where symptoms are present you need a PCR. It is incredibly frustrating for patients, but we really want to keep everyone as safe as possible and that means following basic public health advice.”

Dr Denis McCauley of the IMO said: “It is really important that we continue to care and treat non-Covid issues so we need public support to reduce the spread of this disease to allow capacity for other care to continue. The best way to stop the chain of transmission is to self- isolate as soon as you have symptoms and await the result of a PCR test.

“Vaccination has given us hope and reduced serious illness and death among those vaccinated, but we are not out of the woods and must continue with the basic measures.”

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.