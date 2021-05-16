#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 802 new cases confirmed in Ireland over past two days

There are 109 people in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 16 May 2021, 3:14 PM
45 minutes ago 37,164 Views 43 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that 802 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last two days.

There was a delay in reporting these cases numbers due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT system on Friday.

As of midnight on Friday, the HSPC was notified of 447 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Saturday, the HSPC was notified of 355 confirmed cases.

There are 109 people in hospital with the virus, including 42 in ICU.

The Department of Health noted that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

