HSE staff told to 'protect urgent care' amid cancellation of thousands of appointments

HSE STAFF MEMBERS have been advised to prioritise patient safety and “protect unscheduled and urgent care” as the organisation continues to grapple with the impact of a massive cyber attack.

In a memo sent to staff outlining clinical guidance, Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the advice is “underpinned by the need to prioritise patient safety and is focussed on unscheduled, urgent and time-critical care”.

He stated: “However, it is critical that this is monitored on a daily basis at service level to enable those services that can deliver scheduled care to do so.

“Additionally, while the duration of the attack and time to recovery is currently unknown, it is important to remain mindful of the scheduled care that could become urgent care or result in an adverse outcome e.g. non-continuation of certain types of radiotherapy, if it does not proceed.”

Staff have been asked to do the following:

Prioritise patient safety

Protect unscheduled and urgent care

Ensure continuation of time-critical care and treatment e.g. dialysis, surgical procedures, radiotherapy

Ensure involuntary admissions in Mental Health Services are conducted as safely as possible

Enable staff to work as safely as possible in the absence of usual digital support and enablement

Thousands of appointments have been cancelled by a number of hospitals since Friday and into this week. Patients have been advised to check the HSE’s website and Twitter account for the latest updates.

The HSE has confirmed that a ransom has been sought but said it will not be paid, in line with State policy.

Hackers have demanded a ransom of three bitcoin or $150,000 (about €124,000), the Business Post reports today, citing multiple sources. However, the HSE has not confirmed this figure.

‘Slow and steady progress’

HSE CEO Paul Reid yesterday said that “safe and steady progress” has been made overnight in dealing with the fallout of the “sophisticated” ransomware attack that the Government called “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.

The HSE was made aware of the attack in the early hours of Friday, and shut down all national and local IT systems yesterday in order to protect them from encryption by attackers.

Because computers are shut down as a precautionary measure, some health services have been affected: the extent of the disruption varies from each hospital and service.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has not been affected by the attack, and people should attend those appointments as normal. The HSE is still planning to administer between 260,000 and 280,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses next week.

Speaking on Saturday with Katie Hannon, Reid encouraged the public to continue to register for a vaccine appointment through the online portal, saying that the system is safe to use. People aged between 50 and 69 are eligible to register, with information on those between 40 and 49 expected to be released in the coming week.

Covid test results and contact-tracing services have been successfully restored after being disrupted on Friday. Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 is asked to self-isolate and contact your GP, who may advise you to attend one of the walk-in Covid-19 test centres.

However, the Department of Health has said that “due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems” daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published “when possible”, a spokesperson said.

Reid also said that due to how patient data is stored across multiple systems, there was currently no indication of how much patient data has been accessed by the attackers.

“We’re now assessing across each system, what level of data was encrypted [by attackers], what level of data may have been compromised. So that’s still a process that we’re going through before we move to the recovery phase,” he said.

The systems were hit by a Conti ransomware attack, where attackers enter into a computer system and study how it works, before compromising anything they can and announcing their attack to the victim.