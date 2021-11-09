Coronavirus: 3,578 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,578 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 520 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, of whom 83 are in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 3,161 new cases of the illness were reported. A total of 498 people were in hospital with the illness, including 78 in ICU.

“We have reported over 44,000 cases in the past 14 days. The volume of disease in the community is really very high and represents a significant risk to those who are most vulnerable in our society,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“We need to continue to use all of the tools available to us to protect ourselves and others. By layering all of the public health measures with which we are now so familiar, we can help to break the chains of transmission.

“Ensure that you are washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask on public transport and in other social settings, try to meet others outdoors and ensure that indoor spaces are well-ventilated. And of course it remains essential that anyone with symptoms isolates and gets tested,” Dr Holohan concluded.