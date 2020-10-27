Covid-19: Hospitalisations continue to rise as positivity rate remains steady

Source: Department of Health

THERE ARE NOW 354 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 38 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Ten more people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Yesterday saw the highest number of hospital cases since 20 May.

There have been four admissions to ICU in the past 24 hours and three discharges during this time.

There have been 18 admissions to hospital of people with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 10 discharges.

In the last seven days, more than 115,000 tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 6.2%, which has remained steady in recent days.

As of yesterday, there have been a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with 1,885 deaths associated with the disease.

Health officials reported 939 cases yesterday and three additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the country’s incidence rate has risen to 309.92 on a 14-day rolling average, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate was 302.49 cases per 100,000 last Thursday.

Source: HPSC

Cavan’s incidence rate has almost doubled in recent weeks. There are now 967.5 cases per 100,000 – a reduction from 1055.5 last Thursday.

Meath is second-highest in Ireland with a 14-day incidence rate of 677.0 cases per 100,000, significantly higher than other counties.

The next highest is Westmeath which has 442.5 cases per 100,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Counties with lowest incidence rate include Tipperary (139.1), Wicklow (146.0) and Kilkenny (176.4).

Chief Medical Officer yesterday urged people who have Covid-19 symptoms to self-isolate.

Spread the word and make sure we all know what to do if we have contracted #COVID19

OR

if we have symptoms of #COVID19

OR

if we are awaiting a test resulthttps://t.co/G6VGKCtamy — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 26, 2020

Dr Holohan said there has been “too many stories” of people failing to self-isolate or restrict their movements.

He said on Twitter: “We need to have cases and contacts acting fully in accordance with advice.

“There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self-isolating, also contacts not restricting movements.”