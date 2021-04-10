'The light is shining a little brighter': Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital continues to fall

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has fallen to its lowest level since mid-December.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 200 coronavirus patients in hospital at 8pm last night, with HSE CEO Paul Reid saying this morning that the figure had risen to 201.

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units has also fallen.

There are also 51 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units. Of these, 30 were receiving ventilation care at 6.30pm last night.

It follows the publication of data by the Central Statistics Office yesterday which shows that the proportion of hospital cases of Covid-19 among over-65s has fallen from 18% in the week ending 29 January to 6% last week.

HSE CEO Paul Reid described the figures as a “good start to the weekend”.

“We could be on a good trend with the early benefits of the vaccines reducing the sickness levels for the most vulnerable. The light is shining a little brighter for now,” he tweeted.

Five new walk-in Covid-19 test centres are to open today, three in Dublin and one each in Limerick and Waterford.

The walk-in centres test asymptomatic people who wish to get tested as part of efforts to identify the wider spread of Covid-19 in the community. Details about where they are located can be found here.