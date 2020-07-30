Covid-19: Six cases in Irish hospitals, down from peak of 879

THE NUMBER OF patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to six.

HSE CEO Paul Reid revealed the figure this morning, down from a high of 879 at the peak of the crisis.

He also confirmed that the six patients are spread across six different hospitals, and that four patients are being treated in intensive care, down from 160 at the peak of the pandemic.

“We all don’t want this trend to go back up. Let’s all keep fighting hard against this virus,” Reid tweeted.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed 14 new cases of the virus, but no new deaths.

There have now been 25,942 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland, and 1,764 total deaths related to the virus.