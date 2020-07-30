This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19: Six cases in Irish hospitals, down from peak of 879

HSE CEO Paul Reid revealed the figure this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 8:51 AM
51 minutes ago 7,529 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163529
Image: Shutterstock/beerkoff
Image: Shutterstock/beerkoff

THE NUMBER OF patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to six.

HSE CEO Paul Reid revealed the figure this morning, down from a high of 879 at the peak of the crisis.

He also confirmed that the six patients are spread across six different hospitals, and that four patients are being treated in intensive care, down from 160 at the peak of the pandemic.

“We all don’t want this trend to go back up. Let’s all keep fighting hard against this virus,” Reid tweeted.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed 14 new cases of the virus, but no new deaths.

There have now been 25,942 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland, and 1,764 total deaths related to the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie