Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Ryan says he hopes to see 8pm curfew on hospitality lifted by next week

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to issue its latest guidance to government tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 9:02 AM
27 minutes ago 3,403 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5658522
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has said he is hoping for an end to the 8pm curfew on hospitality by next week. 

“I think we need to start bringing back some of our social life. It’s important for our health, wellbeing, welfare,” Ryan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to issue its latest guidance to government tomorrow. 

The Cabinet is meeting at Dublin Castle later today to consider its spring legislative programme. Ryan said “it’s more likely” the Cabinet will wait until Friday, or early next week, to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. 

He said he expects it will be the “end of next week” when restrictions will begin to be lifted. 

“The position we’re in at the moment is a lot better than it looked a number of weeks ago,” he said. 

“The numbers in ICU have steadied,” Ryan said, adding that it “looks like it’s going to give us the chance to start lifting restrictions quickly, in my mind very widely”. 

The Minister said he also wants to see the return to office work restored “very quickly”. 

Ryan’s comments come after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that he hopes all restrictions, including the domestic use of Covid passes for pubs and restaurants, will be lifted by the end of March.

He expressed his wish to set 31 March as a deadline to end almost all legal restrictions. 

Varadkar noted we may have to keep some measures another while longer such as mask wearing in crowded places, staying at home when symptomatic and Covid passes for international travel.

Emergency Covid legislation which underpins the restrictions falls on 31 March.  

Earlier yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that while there is a provision to extend the emergency powers by three months, the health minister has said there is a need to relinquish the emergency powers.

“I think it’s likely that that measures will come in before the end of the month,” Donnelly told RTÉ’s News at One.

Donnelly said he hopes the legislation will lapse at the end of March, stating that it is possible mask wearing on public transport and in shops will also fall by April.

“These are emergency powers. It’s emergency legislation, there’s a sunset clause, which is really important,” he said adding that the hope is come the end of March the emergency powers will no longer be needed.

Speaking about the progress made, the Tánaiste said the fact that Omicron is less severe and that a high level of immunity has built up due to vaccination and infection. 

This meant that hospitalisations, ICU numbers and deaths did not increase to the same extent as in previous waves, he said.

He said this gives a strong degree of confidence that we can ease restrictions quickly over the next few weeks.

With reporting by Christina Finn

