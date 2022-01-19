Extra bank holiday to take place on 18 March and healthcare workers to receive €1,000 bonus

CABINET HAS APPROVED plans for an additional bank holiday and a national commemorative event on 18 March this year.

The date will be marked as a day of remembrance and recognition for those who died and worked throughout the pandemic.

Speaking last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “We’re still fighting this pandemic, it’s not over yet.

Advertisement

“The purpose of the day will be a day to remember those who have been lost and to recognise all of the people who’ve done phenomenal work during this period and it just seems that it’s too early to make a decision on that given that this is not yet over.”

In addition, from 2023 there will be a new annual public holiday at the start of February.

Ireland lags behind a host of several European countries in the number of public holidays provided in the State.

The Tourism Recovery Plan from the Tourism Recovery Taskforce has previously said among its recommendations that an additional bank holiday in the off-peak season should be considered.

A €1,000 bonus for public sector healthcare workers has also been approved by Cabinet. Healthcare workers in private nursing homes will be included in this also.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This bonus will be provided tax free.

With reporting by Christina Finn