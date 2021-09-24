#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach says 'evaluation' into State's handling of pandemic will be carried out early next year

The Taoiseach says he believes there will be a ‘challenging winter’.

By Christina Finn Friday 24 Sep 2021, 7:28 PM
44 minutes ago 1,086 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5557760
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said an inquiry into the State’s handling of the pandemic could begin early next year.

Speaking to The Journal at NBC Studios in New York, the Taoiseach said he supports the idea that an evaluation of how the government and previous government performed in respect of the pandemic.

When asked to be specific about a timeline for such an inquiry, he said:

“I certainly would be looking towards the earlier part of next year.”

The methodology and the structure of how such an evaluation would work would also need to be worked out, he said.

He said: “I would like to get to the backend of Covid first, all hands do still need to be on deck particularly within the HSE.”

“The objective of the inquiry would be about learning lessons from it… because the next pandemic or the next emergency – it’s not just about a pandemic – it could be a different type of emergency, but how does the State respond in time to such an emergency.

“I think we’re gonna have a challenging winter, not least, because Covid isn’t over, and incidents are still high. But also there could be other viruses and other issues,” he added.

Related Read

22.09.21 Government to do what is 'right and proper' with bonus for frontline workers, says Taoiseach

In terms of when a commemoration day might be held for those that died during the pandemic, the Taoiseach said he would like to hear ideas from people as to how people could be remembered.

A discussion around a commemoration was raised during his meetings with the Irish- American organisations he met this week while in New York, he said. 

The Taoiseach said he was told Irish-Americans “had a unique type of grief in terms of losing people and not being able to go back home”.

He said he was told about the “grief and isolation” felt by the diaspora, stating that any such commemoration will have to include Irish people abroad.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s visit to New York this week.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics@thejournal_ie and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie