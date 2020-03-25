Coronavirus: Two more deaths and 235 new cases in Ireland confirmed

A FURTHER 235 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total here to 1,564

Two more deaths connected to the coronavirus have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths in this country to nine.

The two patients who died are a female in the east of the country who had an underlying health condition and a male in the east of the country, the Department of Health made no mention of an underlying condition in the case of second person who died.

The details were confirmed this evening at a briefing by department officials and comes following a change to the criteria people must meet to be tested for the condition.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the new patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Speaking at this evening’s briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the number of contacts of confirmed cases is dropping, suggesting positive compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“We have seen through our contact tracing data a reduction of 20 per case approximately two weeks ago and dropping to 10 per case approximately one week ago, and down now to about five contacts per case. Again, giving us encouragement in terms of the compliance with social distancing of we have in place in the last 10 days or so,” he said.

More to follow