Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Coronavirus: 204 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with another death confirmed

The figures were confirmed this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 8:35 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH CHIEFS HAVE confirmed a further 204 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,329.

One more death has also been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven. 

The patient was a male from the east of the country with an underlying health condition. 

As of midnight last night, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country.

Northern Ireland also confirmed a further death today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 there to five. Northern Ireland’s number of cases has doubled in four days and now stands at 172.

Of the 1,329 confirmed cases within the the Republic of Ireland, 55% are male and 45% are female. There are 44 clusters involving 243 cases.

Of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU.

A total of 247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 47%, close contact with a confirmed case accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 31%

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the new patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

