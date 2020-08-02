Coronavirus: No deaths and 53 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 53 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said this evening that there have now been a total of 26,162 confirmed cases in this country and 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the new cases, 80% are under 45 years of age and 45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case. Just four cases relate to community transmission.

25 of the new cases cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining three are spread across two other counties.

The new cases come following an increasing trend of cases that acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has described as concerning.

Today, Glynn has said it is “reassuring” that the source of 90% of new cases has been identified.

“The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days,” he said.

However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”

The recent increase in cases led to Glynn yesterday making a specific appeal to people to remember social distancing advice and to keep social gatherings to a minimum.