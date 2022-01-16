Covid-19: 10,753 positive PCRs, 4,208 positive antigen tests, 965 in hospital and 88 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 10,753 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,208 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Saturday.

As of 8am this morning, 965 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

There were 14,555 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday by PCR, there were 5,406 cases by antigen, with 940 people in hospital and 89 in ICU.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 83 deaths notified in previous seven days, bringing Ireland’s total number of deaths to 6,035.