Covid-19: 9,218 new cases, 824 people in hospital and 79 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 9,218 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
As of 8am this morning, there are 824 people in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 79 are in intensive care.
The Department of Health reported 4,006 cases of the virus through positive PCR tests today.
Additionally, as of yesterday, there were 5,212 positive antigen tests reported through the new HSE portal.
Yesterday, there were 3,692 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR and 4,347 cases by antigen tests. 885 Covid patients were in hospital and 76 were in ICU.
