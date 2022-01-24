Covid-19: 8,039 new cases, 885 people in hospital and 76 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 8,039 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, there were 885 people in hospital with a case of Covid-19, of whom 76 were in intensive care.

The Department of Health notified 3,692 cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing.

Additionally, there were 4,347 cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday through a positive antigen test registered on the HSE portal.

It comes as restrictions have been eased across the country, with hospitality venues now able to operate at full capacity, and social distancing measures being scrapped.

Speaking yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that there were no current plans for the Government to disband the National Public Health Emergency Team.