Coronavirus: 1,180 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,180 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 362 patients with the coronavirus disease are in hospital, including 59 in intensive care units, the Department of Health said.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,703 new cases of Covid-19 and 363 people were in hospital with the illness, including 52 in ICU.