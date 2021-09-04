Coronavirus: 1,703 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,703 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 363 patients with the coronavirus disease are in hospital, including 52 in intensive care units, the Department of Health said.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,414 new cases of Covid-19 and 353 people were in hospital with the illness, including 55 in ICU.

The Taoiseach said today that Ireland should “take some heart” from early indications that rates of Covid-19 may be declining.

While incidence rates of the virus in Ireland are among the highest in the EU, health officials and politicians have consistently pointed to the success of Ireland’s vaccination programme.

Speaking in Cork on at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Irish naval service, Micheal Martin said: “We take some heart from indications that incidence levels may be on a downward trajectory.”

Martin also said the Government would be monitoring any impact the return of schools has on the spread of the virus.

Additional reporting by Press Association.