#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,703 new cases confirmed in Ireland

363 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, including 52 in ICU.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 4:01 PM
44 minutes ago 9,602 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5540458
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,703 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 363 patients with the coronavirus disease are in hospital, including 52 in intensive care units, the Department of Health said.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,414 new cases of Covid-19 and 353 people were in hospital with the illness, including 55 in ICU.

The Taoiseach said today that Ireland should “take some heart” from early indications that rates of Covid-19 may be declining.

While incidence rates of the virus in Ireland are among the highest in the EU, health officials and politicians have consistently pointed to the success of Ireland’s vaccination programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking in Cork on at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Irish naval service, Micheal Martin said: “We take some heart from indications that incidence levels may be on a downward trajectory.”

Martin also said the Government would be monitoring any impact the return of schools has on the spread of the virus.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie