Coronavirus: 1,414 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,414 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 353 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 55 in ICU, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,751 new cases and 343 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 59 in ICU.