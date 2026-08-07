Poll: What did you make of A Toxic Love Story?

ONE OF THE top Netflix watches in Ireland of late has been A Toxic Love Story, a documentary about a woman who was arrested over a plot against her ex-boyfriend’s new wife.

The incident, which took place in California in 2016, became known as the Anaheim Craigslist plot, and across 88 minutes the documentary unfolds a fascinating story of betrayal, deception and violent fantasy.

But have you seen A Toxic Love Story, and if so, what did you think of it?

