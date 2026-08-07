Angela and Jason in A Toxic Love Story Netflix
any good recs?

Poll: What did you make of A Toxic Love Story?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 7 Aug 2026
8.6k

ONE OF THE top Netflix watches in Ireland of late has been A Toxic Love Story, a documentary about a woman who was arrested over a plot against her ex-boyfriend’s new wife. 

The incident, which took place in California in 2016, became known as the Anaheim Craigslist plot, and across 88 minutes the documentary unfolds a fascinating story of betrayal, deception and violent fantasy.  

But have you seen A Toxic Love Story, and if so, what did you think of it?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (1726)
I thought it was good (596)
I loved it (250)
I didn't enjoy it (109)

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie