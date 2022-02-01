#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid-19: 10,618 new cases and 624 patients in hospital, including 66 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 16,624 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5670167
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 4,208 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 6,410 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 10,618.

As of 8am this morning, 624 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 66 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,872 positive PCR cases and 4,759 antigen tests from the previous 24 hours, as well as 4,400 PCR cases on Sunday, 5,091 PCR cases on Saturday, 4,759 antigen cases on Sunday and 3,893 on Saturday.

692 Covid-19 patients were in hospital yesterday, with 72 in ICU.

Since last week, the Department of Health has decided to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceeding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

