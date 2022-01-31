Coronavirus: 13,363 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,709 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,872 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid yesterday, and 5,091 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid on Saturday.

When combined that brings the number of new PCR-confirmed cases to 13,363.

There were also 4,057 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Friday, 3,893 on Saturday and 4,759 on Sunday.

When combined that brings the number of new positive antigens reported to 12,709.

As of 8am this morning, 692 people were in hospital with the virus, 75 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The Department of Health said on Friday that it will only release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday from now on. Throughout the pandemic, the figures have been released on a daily basis.

Reporting of these figures today take account of cases confirmed over the weekend.