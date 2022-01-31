#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 31 January 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 13,363 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,709 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health today – as figures are no longer reported at the weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 31 Jan 2022, 3:24 PM
26 minutes ago 15,438 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669446
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,872 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid yesterday, and 5,091 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid on Saturday.

When combined that brings the number of new PCR-confirmed cases to 13,363.

There were also 4,057 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Friday, 3,893 on Saturday and 4,759 on Sunday.

When combined that brings the number of new positive antigens reported to 12,709.

As of 8am this morning, 692 people were in hospital with the virus, 75 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Department of Health said on Friday that it will only release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday from now on. Throughout the pandemic, the figures have been released on a daily basis.

Reporting of these figures today take account of cases confirmed over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie