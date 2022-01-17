Covid-19: 6,329 positive PCRs, 4,810 positive antigen tests, 1,006 in hospital and 97 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 6,329 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,810 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Sunday.

As of 8am this morning, 1,006 people were in hospital with the virus, 97 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 10,753 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 4,208 cases by antigen, with 965 people in hospital and 88 in ICU.

Last Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 83 deaths notified in previous seven days, bringing Ireland’s total number of deaths to 6,035.

As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) January 17, 2022

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing. It is now recommended that medical grade or FFP2 masks are used by:

Anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of Covid-19

Over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places

Anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in any setting

“Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin.

“The best way to protect yourself against the most severe impacts of COVID-19 is to get your booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The evidence shows that people who have received a booster are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others,” Holohan added.

The latest figures come in the wake of warnings from NPHET that the PCR testing system has been overwhelmed by the volume of the disease in the country in recent weeks, and that the true volume of cases is much higher.

New guidance around close contacts came into effect on Friday, and a HSE system allowing people to register positive antigen tests with the service also went online. As a result, health authorities are now releasing two individual case numbers – laboratory-confirmed PCR results, and self-reported antigen results.

People who test positive via antigen are no longer required to seek a confirmatory PCR test, meaning there will be an artificial decline in these figures.

However, this comes at the same time as case numbers are expected to decline regardless as the peak of the Omicron wave passes.

As has been the case for recent weeks, the daily case number figures released each evening underestimate the level of Covid-19 in Ireland compared to earlier periods in the pandemic when the daily figures were much lower.