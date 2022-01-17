#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Covid-19: 6,329 positive PCRs, 4,810 positive antigen tests, 1,006 in hospital and 97 in ICU

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 17 Jan 2022, 5:21 PM
33 minutes ago 22,516 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5656806
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 6,329 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,810 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Sunday.

As of 8am this morning, 1,006 people were in hospital with the virus, 97 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 10,753 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 4,208 cases by antigen, with 965 people in hospital and 88 in ICU. 

Last Wednesday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 83 deaths notified in previous seven days, bringing Ireland’s total number of deaths to 6,035.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing. It is now recommended that medical grade or FFP2 masks are used by:

  • Anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of Covid-19
  • Over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places
  • Anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in any setting

“Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin.

“The best way to protect yourself against the most severe impacts of COVID-19 is to get your booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The evidence shows that people who have received a booster are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others,” Holohan added.

The latest figures come in the wake of warnings from NPHET that the PCR testing system has been overwhelmed by the volume of the disease in the country in recent weeks, and that the true volume of cases is much higher.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

New guidance around close contacts came into effect on Friday, and a HSE system allowing people to register positive antigen tests with the service also went online. As a result, health authorities are now releasing two individual case numbers – laboratory-confirmed PCR results, and self-reported antigen results.

People who test positive via antigen are no longer required to seek a confirmatory PCR test, meaning there will be an artificial decline in these figures.

However, this comes at the same time as case numbers are expected to decline regardless as the peak of the Omicron wave passes.

As has been the case for recent weeks, the daily case number figures released each evening underestimate the level of Covid-19 in Ireland compared to earlier periods in the pandemic when the daily figures were much lower.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie