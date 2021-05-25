Coronavirus: 365 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that 365 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

The latest figures were shared by the Department of Health on Twitter this evening.

The department also reported that there are currently 103 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, 41 of whom are in intensive care units.

The figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Data relating to the number of deaths due to Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on Ireland’s health service.

Daily positive swab results are reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme.

Yesterday, there were 345 new cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 110 patients were in hospital, 42 of whom were in ICU.