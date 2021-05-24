Coronavirus: 345 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that 345 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

The latest figures were shared by the Department of Health on Twitter this evening.

The Department of Health also reported that there are currently 127 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, 44 of whom are in ICU.

The figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

The department noted that the case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Data relating to the number of deaths due to Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on Ireland’s health service.

Daily positive swab results are reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme.