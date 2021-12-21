Cabinet to discuss financial support for businesses affected by latest restrictions

Midnight Mass is exempt from the 8pm time limit, unlike music venues such as The Academy in Dublin city centre

THE CABINET IS due to meet this morning to discuss financial support for businesses affected by the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ministers will discuss changes to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) among other issues. Today’s meeting is scheduled to be the final one of the year.

From yesterday, a number of new restrictions came into effect amid growing fears about the Omicron variants.

Until 30 January all restaurants, bars, cinemas and theatres must close at 8pm, there is a 50% capacity limit at live events and sports, and tighter movement restrictions for close contacts of Covid cases.

There are rumours that further restrictions could be introduced in the coming weeks but the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and a number of ministers have labelled this as “speculation” for now.

A further 4,799 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by public health officials yesterday evening. As of 8am yesterday, 467 people were in hospital with the virus, including 104 in intensive care.

The Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 52% of Ireland’s confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said that the “level of disease and positivity rate amongst young adults has increased sharply in the last week”.

“One in four people in the 16 to 34-year-old age group that are going for a PCR test have received a ‘detected’ result. This is one of the highest rates since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

“This high level of disease in young people represents a high risk to those they come into contact with who have yet to be vaccinated or receive their booster. Therefore, if you have not yet received your booster you are best to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household.”

Meanwhile, the most recent data from Ámarach research indicates that only half of people with Covid-19 symptoms are isolating themselves from others.

“This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice – it is vital that you isolate as soon as you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 and arrange a PCR test,” Holohan said.

“Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of Covid-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.

“As difficult as it may seem, limiting as much as possible your Christmas to small numbers and very close family will protect them. This is an exceptional sacrifice to ask after the very difficult year all of us have had, so please remember that it may be the decision that protects yourself or a loved one from the severe impacts of Covid-19.”

Common Agricultural Policy

Also at today’s Cabinet meeting, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is to give an update on Ireland’s multi-billion euro Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The plan, which must be submitted for ratification to the European Commission before the end of the year, will see €9.8 billion in funding made available to 130,000 farm families. The Irish exchequer is putting forward €2.3 billion, the most by any previous government in a CAP plan.

Failure to have the plan agreed and sent to Brussels for ratification could put farmer payments at risk in 2023.

The next CAP, which will commence in 2023, is the most ambitious from an environmental point of view with 25% of direct payments ring fenced for environmental measures for the first time.

Separately, using carbon tax receipts, €1.5 billion will be made available to the period 2030, for an agri-environmental scheme which will pay farmers up to €10,000.

Questions will focus on how this CAP aligns to the new Climate Action Plan and Ireland’s climate ambitions.