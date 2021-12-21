#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet to discuss financial support for businesses affected by latest restrictions

All restaurants, bars, cinemas and theatres must close at 8pm until 30 January.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 7:40 AM
38 minutes ago 1,538 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5636886
Midnight Mass is exempt from the 8pm time limit, unlike music venues such as The Academy in Dublin city centre
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Midnight Mass is exempt from the 8pm time limit, unlike music venues such as The Academy in Dublin city centre
Midnight Mass is exempt from the 8pm time limit, unlike music venues such as The Academy in Dublin city centre
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE CABINET IS due to meet this morning to discuss financial support for businesses affected by the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ministers will discuss changes to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) among other issues. Today’s meeting is scheduled to be the final one of the year.

From yesterday, a number of new restrictions came into effect amid growing fears about the Omicron variants.

Until 30 January all restaurants, bars, cinemas and theatres must close at 8pm, there is a 50% capacity limit at live events and sports, and tighter movement restrictions for close contacts of Covid cases.

There are rumours that further restrictions could be introduced in the coming weeks but the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and a number of ministers have labelled this as “speculation” for now.

A further 4,799 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by public health officials yesterday evening. As of 8am yesterday, 467 people were in hospital with the virus, including 104 in intensive care.

The Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 52% of Ireland’s confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said that the “level of disease and positivity rate amongst young adults has increased sharply in the last week”.

“One in four people in the 16 to 34-year-old age group that are going for a PCR test have received a ‘detected’ result. This is one of the highest rates since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

“This high level of disease in young people represents a high risk to those they come into contact with who have yet to be vaccinated or receive their booster. Therefore, if you have not yet received your booster you are best to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household.”

Meanwhile, the most recent data from Ámarach research indicates that only half of people with Covid-19 symptoms are isolating themselves from others.

“This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice – it is vital that you isolate as soon as you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 and arrange a PCR test,” Holohan said.

Related Reads

20.12.21 EU health watchdog approves fifth Covid vaccine
20.12.21 New Covid restrictions come into effect in Ireland as almost 40% of over-18's receive booster
20.12.21 As new restrictions come into force here, how are other European countries tackling Omicron?

“Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of Covid-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.

“As difficult as it may seem, limiting as much as possible your Christmas to small numbers and very close family will protect them. This is an exceptional sacrifice to ask after the very difficult year all of us have had, so please remember that it may be the decision that protects yourself or a loved one from the severe impacts of Covid-19.”

Common Agricultural Policy

Also at today’s Cabinet meeting, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is to give an update on Ireland’s multi-billion euro Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The plan, which must be submitted for ratification to the European Commission before the end of the year, will see €9.8 billion in funding made available to 130,000 farm families. The Irish exchequer is putting forward €2.3 billion, the most by any previous government in a CAP plan.

Failure to have the plan agreed and sent to Brussels for ratification could put farmer payments at risk in 2023.

The next CAP, which will commence in 2023, is the most ambitious from an environmental point of view with 25% of direct payments ring fenced for environmental measures for the first time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Separately, using carbon tax receipts, €1.5 billion will be made available to the period 2030, for an agri-environmental scheme which will pay farmers up to €10,000.

Questions will focus on how this CAP aligns to the new Climate Action Plan and Ireland’s climate ambitions.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie