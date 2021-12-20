#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 December 2021
Coronavirus: 4,799 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 Dec 2021, 5:39 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER 4,799 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by public health officials.

As of 8am today, 467 people were in hospital with the virus, and 104 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 5,124 new cases were confirmed, with 436 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 105 in ICU. NPHET said yesterday that the Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 52% of Ireland’s confirmed cases.

This morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that “record case numbers” are expected in the days ahead, but there are no plans yet for further restrictions.

Obviously wearing masks, particularly high quality FFP2 masks if you can; reducing social contacts – all of those things make a difference and we believe that combined will be enough to weather the Omicron wave.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said this morning that “we’re not going to get into speculation” about whether schools would open as scheduled in January, and when asked whether there would be more measures introduced before Christmas, he said “we’re not necessarily planning on that basis”.

The new pandemic measures, agreed by Cabinet and announced on Friday, were introduced at midnight last night and will last until Sunday 30 January, including an 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and a cap on indoor and outdoor events.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
