Coronavirus: 5,124 new cases confirmed, Omicron now estimated to be dominant strain in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 436 people were in hospital with the virus, and 107 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 7,333 new cases were confirmed, a total of 420 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 105 people were in ICU.

The Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 52% of Ireland’s confirmed cases; the Covid variant’s increased transmissibility, coupled with increased socialisation over Christmas, is expected to prompt another wave that is feared will put the health system under pressure.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.

“We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service.

“I urge anyone eligible for a booster to available of it at the earliest opportunity.

“If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, ensure the appropriate use of face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated. Very importantly if you have any COVID-19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements.”