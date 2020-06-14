This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 June, 2020
Number of virus patients in Irish hospitals continues to decline, but jump in cases in China: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 10,970 Views 4 Comments
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 46 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here, although 22 of these cases were confirmed after samples were taken early this week and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday.

A total of 1,705 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,295 cases here.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Five more deaths and 46 new cases Of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening.
  • Here is an oral history of the 24 hours that changed everything – 12 March 2020
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said the number of patients in hospitals with “continues on a downward path” – 74 patients with Covid-19 are now in hospital (down from 865 in April) and 27 patients are in ICU (down from 144 in April).
  • Thirteen employees at meat factories did not receive results from initial Covid-19 tests carried out at the facilities where they work and had to be re-tested. The average waiting time for people to be re-tested was 16 days.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • China has reported 57 new cases of the virus, the highest daily figure since April. Parts of Beijing have been locked down after the emergence of a new cluster linked to a wholesale food market.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a comprehensive review of the two-metre social-distancing rule amid calls it should be scrapped in the UK.
  • Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to guarantee the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine.
  • Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths – surpassing the UK’s death toll and now second in terms of deaths behind the US.

