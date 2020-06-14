Number of virus patients in Irish hospitals continues to decline, but jump in cases in China: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 46 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here, although 22 of these cases were confirmed after samples were taken early this week and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday.

A total of 1,705 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,295 cases here.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the number of patients in hospitals with “continues on a downward path” – 74 patients with Covid-19 are now in hospital (down from 865 in April) and 27 patients are in ICU (down from 144 in April).

Thirteen employees at meat factories did not receive results from initial Covid-19 tests carried out at the facilities where they work and had to be re-tested. The average waiting time for people to be re-tested was 16 days.

China has reported 57 new cases of the virus, the highest daily figure since April. Parts of Beijing have been locked down after the emergence of a new cluster linked to a wholesale food market.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a comprehensive review of the two-metre social-distancing rule amid calls it should be scrapped in the UK.

Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to guarantee the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths – surpassing the UK’s death toll and now second in terms of deaths behind the US.