Coronavirus: One death and eight new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more patient has died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,706 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,303 cases here.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of midnight on Friday, when there were 25,295 cases, shows that the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

Of these cases, 3,279 required hospital treatment and 416 of those cases were trated in intensive care units.

Health officials said that 8,130 of cases up to midnight on Friday were associated with healthcare workers.