11 more deaths in Ireland and China reports zero new cases for first time: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS YESTERDAY confirmed a further 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 115 cases of the virus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,506. The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,592.

Speaking at the press briefing at the Department of Health, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concerns about the behaviour of some people since the Covid-19 restrictions were eased slightly on Monday.

“There has been some congregation and we don’t expect we’re going to see 100% compliance all of the time by everybody. So some of the kinds of scenes you’ve described, I have seen one or two of them myself on social media, are exactly examples of things we don’t want to see happening,” Holohan said in response to questions at the briefing yesterday evening.

In the UK, calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home.

Here are today's Covid-19 main points:

Here are today's international Covid-19 points:

China has reported zero new Covid-19 cases for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. US President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to re-open this weekend.

and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to re-open this weekend. Car rental company Hertz has filed for bankruptcy due to debt and the crippling of global travel by the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents.

has filed for bankruptcy due to debt and the crippling of global travel by the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size, allowing up to 10 people to group together as long as they still abide by social distancing regulations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size, allowing up to 10 people to group together as long as they still abide by social distancing regulations. Brazil has overtaken Russia as the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide.