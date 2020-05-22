This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chief Medical Officer says large gatherings of people 'are exactly things we don't want to see'

Tony Holohan suggested that the weather this weekend might help people follow the public health rules.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 22 May 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 12,743 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105871
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan has expressed concerns about the behaviour of some people since Covid-19 restrictions were eased slightly on Monday. 

Asked about images on social media of large gatherings of people, Holohan confirmed that he’d seen them. 

“There has been some congregation and we don’t expect we’re going to see 100% compliance all of the time by everybody. So some of the kinds of scenes you’ve described, I have seen one or two of them myself on social media, are exactly examples of things we don’t want to see happening,” Holohan said in response to questions at the Department of Health briefing this evening.

“I think that the vast majority of people are still keeping faith with the public health advice we are giving,” he said. Holohan also said that some element of non-compliance with the rules was anticipated and considered by health officials. 

Under the new rules announced for Phase One, parks, beaches, mountain walks, heritage and cultural sites have re-opened, while people are permitted to meet in groups of up to four outside while maintaining physical distancing. 

“If the public got ahead of us and started doing some of the things we saw in those locations, that would lead to the kinds of conditions that would facilitate spread,” he warned.

“So more engagement, more close contact, more close social contact, between individuals. All of these things are going to facilitate spread of what is a very transmissible infection.”

Holohan praised the work of gardaí in breaking up crowds and communicating the public health guidelines introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We might have a bit of assistance from the weather this weekend,” he said. 

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed that a further 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,592.

A further 115 cases of the virus were also confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,506.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie