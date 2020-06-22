Six more cases in Ireland, Brazil registers 50,000 deaths: Today's Covid-19 main points

Cemetery workers in protective suits shovelling earth at the Vila Formosa cemetery in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo

Cemetery workers in protective suits shovelling earth at the Vila Formosa cemetery in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo

HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRMED yesterday evening that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,715.

This marked the third day since March that no new Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed, with the first being 25 May and the second being 15 June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total in this country to 25,379.

Internationally, British Prime Minister is to discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.

social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists. The UK government is piloting a coronavirus saliva test that could become an alternative to the existing invasive, and sometimes painful, deep nasal and throat swab.

test that could become an alternative to the existing invasive, and sometimes painful, deep nasal and throat swab. Brazil has registered its 50,000th death from the Covid-19 outbreak.