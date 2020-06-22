This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 June, 2020
Six more cases in Ireland, Brazil registers 50,000 deaths: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making headlines in Ireland and abroad today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jun 2020, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 4,286 Views 2 Comments
Cemetery workers in protective suits shovelling earth at the Vila Formosa cemetery in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo
Image: Lincon Zarbietti/dpa via PA Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRMED yesterday evening that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,715.  

This marked the third day since March that no new Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed, with the first being 25 May and the second being 15 June. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total in this country to 25,379.

Internationally, British Prime Minister is to discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • Health officials confirmed yesterday that no further people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. Another six cases of the virus were also confirmed here. 
  • There is some confusion about whether an order for personal protective equipment (PPE) was made by the Northern Ireland Executive with the Irish government in early March.
  • Homeless organisations and charities are warning of a potential ‘second wave’ of homelessness in the months to come if the necessary measures aren’t put in place by the government and local authorities.
  • The FAI have suspended their Covid-19 testing programme of players and staff at the four League of Ireland clubs preparing for European competition. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: 

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.
  • The UK government is piloting a coronavirus saliva test that could become an alternative to the existing invasive, and sometimes painful, deep nasal and throat swab.
  • Brazil has registered its 50,000th death from the Covid-19 outbreak.

