Coronavirus: 3,666 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,666 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 638 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 130 were in ICUs.

Yesterday, 5,634 new cases were confirmed, with 684 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 126 in ICU.

NPHET reported last Wednesday that a further 43 Covid-related deaths had been notified in the previous week, bringing the number of people who have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland to 5,609.

A new survey has found that almost half of all adults in the country have cancelled social events that were planned between now and Christmas.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening: “We know that the level of worry has increased to levels last seen in April this year.

“We know what we are asking people to do to help suppress the spread of disease in our communities is very difficult. If we all make a concerted effort it can make a difference.

Our research tells us that people are listening to the public health advice and are reducing the number of people they are planning to meet, and are cancelling social events, to reduce their contacts.

Dr Holohan advised people to focus on five actions to reduce risk and keep safe over the next few weeks:

If you have cold or flu like symptoms, isolate immediately and get a PCR test, not an antigen test Prioritise who you need to meet Meet others outdoors and open windows when indoors Wear a mask properly Use the right test and understand what the test result means.