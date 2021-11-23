#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Survey shows 45% of people have cancelled social events between now and Christmas

Public health officials have advised against major socialisation events such as Christmas parties.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 8,102 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609352
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALMOST HALF OF all adults in Ireland have cancelled planned social events between now and Christmas, according to a new survey.

Results from the latest Amarach Public Opinions Survey, conducted for the Department of Health, found those aged 34-44 were slightly more likely to have cancelled a social event (48%), while 44% of those aged under 35 said they had cancelled an event.

The results come after a number of calls from public health officials for people to reduce their social contacts.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan last week said the “responsible thing” for public health was not to plan “major socialisation events” like Christmas parties.

The survey found a slight reduction over the last week in those attending restaurants (21%) and pubs (22%). 

85% of people surveyed reported that someone had checked that they had their Covid-19 digital certificate in the past week before they were allowed to enter a venue. This compared to 77% of people surveyed the previous week. 

The survey also had a number of findings in relation to antigen tests.

One fifth of adults surveyed said they had taken an antigen test for Covid-19 in the last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

68% of people who reported having symptoms took an antigen test and the majority (95%) of tests done – both by symptomatic and non-symptomatic people – in the last week were negative.

Just 34% of people with symptoms who took an antigen test and received a negative result arranged a PCR test. The survey found just 37% of symptomatic people who received a negative result with an antigen test self-isolated.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie