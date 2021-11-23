Survey shows 45% of people have cancelled social events between now and Christmas

ALMOST HALF OF all adults in Ireland have cancelled planned social events between now and Christmas, according to a new survey.

Results from the latest Amarach Public Opinions Survey, conducted for the Department of Health, found those aged 34-44 were slightly more likely to have cancelled a social event (48%), while 44% of those aged under 35 said they had cancelled an event.

The results come after a number of calls from public health officials for people to reduce their social contacts.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan last week said the “responsible thing” for public health was not to plan “major socialisation events” like Christmas parties.

The survey found a slight reduction over the last week in those attending restaurants (21%) and pubs (22%).

85% of people surveyed reported that someone had checked that they had their Covid-19 digital certificate in the past week before they were allowed to enter a venue. This compared to 77% of people surveyed the previous week.

The survey also had a number of findings in relation to antigen tests.

One fifth of adults surveyed said they had taken an antigen test for Covid-19 in the last week.

68% of people who reported having symptoms took an antigen test and the majority (95%) of tests done – both by symptomatic and non-symptomatic people – in the last week were negative.

Just 34% of people with symptoms who took an antigen test and received a negative result arranged a PCR test. The survey found just 37% of symptomatic people who received a negative result with an antigen test self-isolated.