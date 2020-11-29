Three deaths and 351 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed that three more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 986.

In its latest update this afternoon, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported a further 351 cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the North now stands at 52,175.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



Source: Department of Health /Twitter

34 patients with Covid-19 are currently in the ICU, with 414 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Northern Ireland overall.

Hospital occupancy in the North is at 93%, and there are 142 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Belfast saw the highest daily increase today with 59 new cases, followed by Derry City and Strabane, where there has been 45 new cases, and Mid and East Antrim with 42 cases.

In a written statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Friday evening, Health Minister Robin Swann said that the “number of new coronavirus cases has continued to decline overall, however it should be noted there still remains concerns in regards to the number of cases in the over 60s”.

“Hospital admissions have continued to decline, albeit slowly, over the last week but remain at a relatively high level,” Swann said.

“Given the further restrictions that we have entered into today, we should expect that the numbers of new cases, the subsequent pressures on our health service will decline until shortly before Christmas when they may begin to rise again,” he said.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded nine deaths and a further 315 Covid-19 cases.

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland on Friday, with non-essential retail, churches, leisure and hospitality businesses closing.

Schools are to remain open, but household gatherings are not permitted for the duration of the lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that the next two weeks will be “crucial” to preparing for a safe Christmas.