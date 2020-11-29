#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Three deaths and 351 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of cases in the North now stands at 52,175.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 2:03 PM
29 minutes ago 914 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5282643
Craigmore Viaduct near Bessbrook, County Armagh
Image: Shutterstock/fromIreland
Craigmore Viaduct near Bessbrook, County Armagh
Craigmore Viaduct near Bessbrook, County Armagh
Image: Shutterstock/fromIreland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed that three more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 986.

In its latest update this afternoon, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported a further 351 cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the North now stands at 52,175.

34 patients with Covid-19 are currently in the ICU, with 414 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Northern Ireland overall.

Hospital occupancy in the North is at 93%, and there are 142 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Belfast saw the highest daily increase today with 59 new cases, followed by Derry City and Strabane, where there has been 45 new cases, and  Mid and East Antrim with 42 cases.

In a written statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Friday evening, Health Minister Robin Swann said that the “number of new coronavirus cases has continued to decline overall, however it should be noted there still remains concerns in regards to the number of cases in the over 60s”.

“Hospital admissions have continued to decline, albeit slowly, over the last week but remain at a relatively high level,” Swann said.

“Given the further restrictions that we have entered into today, we should expect that the numbers of new cases, the subsequent pressures on our health service will decline until shortly before Christmas when they may begin to rise again,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded nine deaths and a further 315 Covid-19 cases.

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland on Friday, with non-essential retail, churches, leisure and hospitality businesses closing.

Schools are to remain open, but household gatherings are not permitted for the duration of the lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that the next two weeks will be “crucial” to preparing for a safe Christmas.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie