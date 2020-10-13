#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

First Covid-19 reinfection in US confirmed by researchers

A 25-year-old man with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with Covid-19 on two separate occasions.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 12,385 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5231439
File photo of healthcare workers looking after a patient.
Image: PA Images
File photo of healthcare workers looking after a patient.
File photo of healthcare workers looking after a patient.
Image: PA Images

RESEARCHERS IN THE US have reported the country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection.

A 25-year-old man with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with Covid-19 on two separate occasions, according to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

While the authors said further research is required, they added that the findings indicate previous exposure to the virus may not guarantee total immunity, and that all individuals should comply with control measures.

It is the fifth confirmation of reinfection worldwide, researchers said, with at least four other cases confirmed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador.

The second infection of the patient, who lives in Washoe County, Nevada, was more severe than the first and resulted in him needing hospital treatment with oxygen support.

Researchers from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine said he tested positive for the virus in April this year, and later tested negative on two separate occasions.

Experiencing Covid-19 symptoms in June, including fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea and diarrhoea, he was admitted to hospital and tested positive for a second time.

Genetic sequencing of the virus showed he was infected twice by different strains of Sars-CoV-2, according to researchers.

Lead author Mark Pandori, of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said: “It is important to note this is a singular finding and does not provide generalisability of this phenomenon.

Related Read

13.10.20 'I feel so powerful, I'll give you a big fat kiss': Trump holds first rally since Covid diagnosis

“While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of Covid-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine.

“It also strongly suggests that individuals who have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 should continue to take serious precautions when it comes to the virus, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and handwashing.”

He added that more research was needed to understand how long immunity may last for those exposed to the virus, and why second infections, while rare, present as more severe.

The authors gave several explanations on the severity of the second infection, including the patient encountering a very high dose of the virus when he was reinfected.

He may have also come into contact with a more virulent version of the virus, according to researchers.

They added that confirmed reinfections had occurred among patients who showed symptoms, meaning that reinfections could occur among those who are asymptomatic and therefore go undetected.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pandori added: “Overall, there is a lack of comprehensive genomic sequencing of positive Covid-19 cases both in the USA and worldwide, as well as a lack of screening and testing, which limits the ability of researchers and public health officials to diagnose, monitor, and obtain genetic tracking for the virus.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie