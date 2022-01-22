#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: As restrictions ease, what are you looking forward to most?

The vast majority of Covid measures lifted at 6am today.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 16,447 Views 24 Comments
Many people are looking forward to simple things like hugging friends
Image: Shutterstock/Flamingo Images
Image: Shutterstock/Flamingo Images

PLANS TO WIND down Covid-19 restrictions were confirmed by the Government yesterday, with most restrictions ending from 6am today.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs are set for a full return today as capacity and time limits are lifted. Mask-wearing in certain situations will remain for the time being but that will also be kept under review.

Visiting rules have been scrapped and any number of households are now allowed to gather. Crowd limits have also ended on indoor and outdoor events, including sports and concerts.

We want to know: As restrictions ease, what are you looking forward to most?


Poll Results:

Going on a night out (post 8pm) (533)
Something else (433)
Seeing relatives and friends (411)
Going to a concert (289)
Going to a sporting event (122)





About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

