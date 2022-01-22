Poll: As restrictions ease, what are you looking forward to most?

Many people are looking forward to simple things like hugging friends

PLANS TO WIND down Covid-19 restrictions were confirmed by the Government yesterday, with most restrictions ending from 6am today.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs are set for a full return today as capacity and time limits are lifted. Mask-wearing in certain situations will remain for the time being but that will also be kept under review.

Visiting rules have been scrapped and any number of households are now allowed to gather. Crowd limits have also ended on indoor and outdoor events, including sports and concerts.

We want to know: As restrictions ease, what are you looking forward to most?

