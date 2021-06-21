#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 June 2021
Only 4% of people in Ireland are uncertain if they will get a Covid-19 vaccine

Hesitancy over Covid-19 vaccines has waned, with those “unsure” down 14 points since January.

By Adam Daly Monday 21 Jun 2021, 6:00 AM
Vaccinator Karen Anne Coughlan prepares a vaccine at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU.
ONLY 4% OF people in Ireland say they are unsure whether they will get vaccinated for Covid-19, a new survey has found. 

A survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) heard that 89% of people intend to take a vaccine or have already received one – 6% said they would refuse a vaccine.

Ipsos MRBI surveyed 1,006 adults through telephone interviews between 31 May and 14 June, and found that 55% of the sample had already received a vaccine and a further 34% said they intend to take one.

The number of people who said they either won’t get vaccinated for Covid-19 or were unsure about taking a vaccine has declined since January by 15 points, according to previous polling by Ipsos MRBI.

In January, 7% said they would refuse a Covid-19 vaccine and 18% were unsure

A recent study by the Economic and Social Research Institute’s Behavioural Research Unit found a link between a reluctance to take the vaccine and a lack of knowledge and awareness of its benefits.

The Department of Health-funded study conducted a knowledge test and survey of attitudes among a nationally representative scale sample of the Irish population in January 2021.

It found that the fewer people followed news coverage about Covid-19, the less likely they were to want to take the vaccine.

Vaccine registration opened yesterday for people aged 35-39, and it is expected that this group will receive their first dose within three to four weeks.

The HSE is not expecting the vaccination programme to move into the 20-29 cohort until late August, as it moves to a reliance on just two brands of vaccine.

From July, the vaccination programme will move to a supply line of just two vaccines – the Pfizer and Moderna jabs – as these are the only two vaccines approved for use here in younger people. 

According to the most recent figures, 61% of the adult population have received one dose and 31% are fully vaccinated.

 

Adam Daly
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie